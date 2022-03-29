Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Down 52.9% in March

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,700 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the February 28th total of 525,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NYSE ASAI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. 231,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,712. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Sendas Distribuidora has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,347,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,172 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 40.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 948,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after purchasing an additional 271,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,351,000 after purchasing an additional 625,765 shares during the period. Soapstone Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,943,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

