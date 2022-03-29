ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 297.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $694.07.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.16, for a total value of $3,842,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NOW traded up $10.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $593.20. 33,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $612.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.20, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

