ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded to Underperform at BNP Paribas

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $460.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential downside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

NOW traded up $10.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $593.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,389. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $118.64 billion, a PE ratio of 520.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $612.88.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 97.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

