Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHLX shares. StockNews.com cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE SHLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.20. 1,715,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Shell Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SHLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,455,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

