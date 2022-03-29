Short Interest in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Increases By 79.6%

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, an increase of 79.6% from the February 28th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $60.65. 3,366,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,676,958. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

