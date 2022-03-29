Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Increases By 70.7%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of AIPUY opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.
Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airports of Thailand Public (AIPUY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.