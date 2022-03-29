Short Interest in Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Increases By 70.7%

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of AIPUY opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Airports of Thailand Public has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.16.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Profile

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

