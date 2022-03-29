Short Interest in Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Grows By 80.7%

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,993,000 shares, a growth of 80.7% from the February 28th total of 1,103,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 553.6 days.

DVDCF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,962. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVDCF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €14.00 ($15.38) to €12.50 ($13.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €10.80 ($11.87) to €9.50 ($10.44) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

