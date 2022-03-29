Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Increases By 59.1%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 6,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 23.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EOSE shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.77. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2,701.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Demby acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $50,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander Dimitrief acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 121,350 shares of company stock valued at $355,179. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 416.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

