Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Declines By 45.7%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the February 28th total of 14,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVBN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $77,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,742,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVBN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.00. 5,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Evans Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $24.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

