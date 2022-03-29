Short Interest in Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Drops By 50.7%

Future plc (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a drop of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.0 days.

Future stock remained flat at $$34.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.21. Future has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

