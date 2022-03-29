Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Declines By 40.4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,005,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 1,686,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.9 days.

OTCMKTS GXYEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.28.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

