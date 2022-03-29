Short Interest in Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Declines By 40.4%

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,005,800 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 1,686,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 135.9 days.
OTCMKTS GXYEF traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,571. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.28.
