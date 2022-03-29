Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Declines By 59.9%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decline of 59.9% from the February 28th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPF remained flat at $$12.23 during trading on Tuesday. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. Glanbia has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.70.
About Glanbia (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glanbia (GLAPF)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.