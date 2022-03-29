Short Interest in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Decreases By 56.6%

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 48,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 435,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of HCIC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.