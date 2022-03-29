Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 45.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 104,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,858. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.
