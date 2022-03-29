Short Interest in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Declines By 45.5%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. The stock had a trading volume of 104,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,858. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 143,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 30,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 668.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 55,599 shares during the period.

