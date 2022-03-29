Short Interest in Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Decreases By 33.3%

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on JRSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

JRSH stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.63. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,858. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $81.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.67. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.82 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

