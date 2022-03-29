Short Interest in Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Declines By 53.9%

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,322,600 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the February 28th total of 2,872,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 85.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KPDCF remained flat at $$1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
