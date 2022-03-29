Short Interest in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Drops By 40.0%

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $532,000.

JLS traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,806. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

