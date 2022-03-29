Short Interest in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Declines By 36.6%

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,400 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 407,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 94.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

SALM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SALM stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,316. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $69.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salem Media Group will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content.

