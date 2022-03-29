Short Interest in Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Drops By 47.5%

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE SLAC traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,208. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $116,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I during the third quarter worth about $611,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

