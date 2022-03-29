Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Expands By 74.7%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the February 28th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of UBEOF opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $19.75.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

