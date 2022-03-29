Short Interest in Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Increases By 100.0%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VNRFY opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. Vienna Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71.

Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile

Vienna Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in life, health, and property and casualty areas in Central and Eastern Europe. The company provides motor own damage, rail vehicle own damage, aircraft own damage, transport, fire and natural hazards, third party liability, carrier, aircraft liability, general liability, credit, guarantee, legal expenses, assistance, marine, aviation, and travel health insurance products, as well as sea, lake, and river shipping own damage insurance.

