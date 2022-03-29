Short Interest in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Declines By 50.4%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the February 28th total of 39,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WALD. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 15,980 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,699 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $725,000.

Get Waldencast Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WALD opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.