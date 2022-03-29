Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 53.8%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

