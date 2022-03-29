Short Interest in Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Decreases By 53.8%

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS WYNMY opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Wynn Macau has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.
Wynn Macau Company Profile (Get Rating)
