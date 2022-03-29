Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,196. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.83. Sinopharm Group has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

About Sinopharm Group (Get Rating)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

