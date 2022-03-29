SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.05 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) will post sales of $138.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.38 million and the lowest is $133.30 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $567.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $586.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $616.36 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $721.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,356,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG stock traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $83.92. 958,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,712. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

