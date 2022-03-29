SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.05 Million

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLGGet Rating) will post sales of $138.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.38 million and the lowest is $133.30 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $162.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $567.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $586.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $616.36 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $721.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

SLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.46.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,356,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG stock traded up $2.82 on Thursday, hitting $83.92. 958,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,712. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SL Green Realty (SLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.