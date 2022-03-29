Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $54.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sleep Number traded as low as $53.03 and last traded at $54.07, with a volume of 5276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.43.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

In related news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.12.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

