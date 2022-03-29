Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

SND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Smart Sand from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Smart Sand has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.43.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $80,510.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,008 shares of company stock valued at $414,029 in the last ninety days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

