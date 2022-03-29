Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 171,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,890,084 shares.The stock last traded at $29.99 and had previously closed at $30.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,103,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

