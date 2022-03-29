Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

SOHO stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.52.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.66). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 74.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

