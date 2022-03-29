Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 1,736,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 26,768,307 shares.The stock last traded at $6.99 and had previously closed at $6.88.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.85.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 117.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 278.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.