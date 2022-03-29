SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Position Trimmed by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,837 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp owned approximately 0.62% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 409,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,736. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

