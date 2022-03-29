SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $178.55. The stock had a trading volume of 498,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,733,756. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.55 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.