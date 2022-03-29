Sportradar Group (SRAD) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Sportradar Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 43,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportradar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

