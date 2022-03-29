Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Square posted earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $3.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Square from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Square in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.67.

NYSE SQ traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,979,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,511,605. Square has a 52 week low of $82.72 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.55 and a beta of 2.32.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $987,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

