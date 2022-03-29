SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.58) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.36) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 370 ($4.85) price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.58) to GBX 320 ($4.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 350.67 ($4.59).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 238.20 ($3.12) on Friday. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of -4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

