Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. The company had a trading volume of 342,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,215,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.73 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $78.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

