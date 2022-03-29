Step Finance Trading Down 11% Over Last Week (STEP)

Step Finance (STEP) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Step Finance has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $627,070.97 and $4.96 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.47 or 0.07168526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.77 or 0.99865396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Step Finance

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

