Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Ralph Lauren Call Options (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,476 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 744% compared to the average daily volume of 767 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $557,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,590 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.79.

RL opened at $119.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren has a 1 year low of $100.44 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

