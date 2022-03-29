StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $3.00 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.