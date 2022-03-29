StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CVU opened at $3.00 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $37.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

