StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

