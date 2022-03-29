StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

RGLS stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

