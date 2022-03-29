StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
RGLS stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.04. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regulus Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS)
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.