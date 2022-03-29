StockNews.com Upgrades Genpact (NYSE:G) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $43.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. Genpact has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.