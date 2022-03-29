StockNews.com Upgrades XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) to “Buy”

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. XOMA has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The company has a market cap of $301.99 million, a P/E ratio of 177.88 and a beta of 0.80.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $33,352.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in XOMA by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in XOMA by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

