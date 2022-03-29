StoneMor (STON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE STON opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. StoneMor has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $355.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Get StoneMor alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in StoneMor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in StoneMor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in StoneMor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in StoneMor by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in StoneMor by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses on the sale of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches, and cemetery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.