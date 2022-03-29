Stratus Properties (STRS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STRS opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.84. Stratus Properties has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 351.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratus Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratus Properties in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

