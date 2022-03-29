Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.11. 1,513,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a PE ratio of 3.33. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$14.11 and a 52-week high of C$24.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.17.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

