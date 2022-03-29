Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$22.11. 1,514,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.17. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$14.11 and a one year high of C$24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More

Dividend History for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.