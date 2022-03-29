Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.45.

Shares of SUM stock traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 938,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.81. Summit Materials has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,235,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Summit Materials by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after buying an additional 2,383,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after buying an additional 88,520 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after buying an additional 1,011,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,779,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,830,000 after buying an additional 92,006 shares in the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

