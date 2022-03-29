Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sunlink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE SSY opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. Sunlink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $5.46.
About Sunlink Health Systems (Get Rating)
