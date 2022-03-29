Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,782. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.06 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 762,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

